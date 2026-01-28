Houston weather: Slight warm-up before next cold front

The Brief Gradual warming midweek Next strong cold front arrives Friday Colder air arrives this weekend



Temperatures will dip again over the weekend.

Warming temps Wednesday, Thursday

A slow warming trend begins Wednesday and continues through Thursday as high pressure shifts east. Afternoon temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows still cold but less extreme.

Clouds may increase late Thursday ahead of the next system, signaling another pattern change.

Next cold front, weekend outlook

A cold front will bring the chance for a few showers Friday. Another shot of colder air is to follow.

Next week

Groundhog Day Monday will feature lots of sunshine in Houston. Highs will be back to the 60s.

Our next best chance for widespread rain begins Tuesday.