Houston weather: Mild Wednesday before weekend rain chances

The Brief Mild trend continues through Saturday Next chance for showers this weekend Up and down weather next week



We're enjoying the calm, mild weather before rain chances kick in starting this weekend.

Dry & pleasant short-term

Today and tomorrow remain calm and dry. Expect sunny skies, mild afternoons, and chilly mornings in the 40s.

We'll feel very low humidity today and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers this weekend

Beginning Friday, moisture will gradually return and bring a chance for a few drizzles.

Saturday and Sunday shouldn't be a washout, but cloudy skies along with hit-and-miss showers are possible.

Sunday could be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Unsettled early next week

Monday looks chilly and quiet for now, but the picture becomes murky on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Models show a cold front that may increase showers and bring a chance for storms with some pretty chilly air.

Image 1 of 2 ▼