Houston weather: Sunny Thursday ahead; watching for weekend showers

The Brief Sunny and Seasonable Today Warmer with Showers Returning by Saturday Chilly, Breezy Early Next Week



We're enjoying another fully dry day before rain chances come in for the weekend.

Mild & dry today

Following a cold morning, afternoon temperatures will feel comfortable for this time of year, and we'll have plenty of sunshine.

Overnight tonight, southerly winds will bring milder and more humid air into our area, so patchy fog and drizzle is possible by Friday morning.

Showers likely Saturday with next cold front

The next chance for rain arrives with a front moving in Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Moisture will increase ahead of the front, and scattered showers are likely through the day and isolated storms are possible.

Showers could linger into early Sunday and temperatures are also likely to fall Sunday and end up about 15 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Cooler & breezy late weekend into early next week

As a cold front pushes through late Saturday night into Sunday, temperatures will drop and winds will shift from the north — ushering in a colder, breezy period that carries into early next week.

It will certainly feel like December for a few days from Sunday through at least Tuesday. A milder pattern should return late next week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼