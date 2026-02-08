Houston weather: Foggy start for Super Bowl Sunday

The Brief Dense Fog Advisory until 10am Sunday Awesome Weather For Super Bowl Watch Parties & Mardi Gras Galveston Rain and Storm chances return on Tuesday



Once the fog clears out, the weather couldn't be better for the big game!

Foggy start to your Sunday

Dense fog has now spread inland, leading to a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the region that just expired at 10 a.m.

Remember to use your low beam headlights, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Better yet, stay indoors until the fog clears.

Look for some patching fog to start showing up once again this evening, especially near the coast.

Great weather for outdoor activities

Mardi Gras Galveston’s two-week celebration is in full swing, and you can expect beautiful weather for the festivities this Sunday. Passing clouds are expected with afternoon & early evening temps in the 60s.

If you are watching the big game this evening, the weather couldn't be better. Highs on Sunday in Houston will be in the upper 70s with full on sunshine.

Enjoy!

Looking unsettled for parts of next week

Clouds gradually increase early next week, you will also notice the humidity increasing by Monday.

Best shot for rain appears to be in the Tuesday/ Wednesday timeframe. Showers and storms are possible.

Keep checking back for updates as we fine-tune the timing and intensity. It looks like the stronger storms may by overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.