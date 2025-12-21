Houston weather: Warm temps for Winter Solstice

The Brief Warm Weather Sunday Moisture Returns - Watching For Fog and Showers Very Warm Through Christmas



If you like warm temperatures, you are going to love the next week.

Warmer weather

The weekend is significantly warmer than what we saw on Friday. The warming trend will continue through Christmas and into next weekend.

Today is the first day of winter, but it certainly does not feel like it.



Moisture and temperatures increase

This weekend and through Christmas week, afternoon temperatures climb well above average, into the 70s and 80s.

There's also a noticeable increase in humidity and high temperatures close to records for several days leading into Christmas.

Isolated scattered rain chances are mainly limited to Sunday and Monday with a few light showers possible Tuesday.

We'll also watch out for a daily round of fog to start off our mornings.

This morning we started out with a Dense Fog Advisory for the area until 9am. I wouldn't be surprised if we see another tomorrow morning and Tuesday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Christmas and New Year's outlook

Forecast guidance continues to favor very warm weather through Christmas and the weekend that follows. This Christmas could be one of the warmest Christmas’ we've seen in Houston in recorded history.

However, the newest model trends suggest a possible shift toward cooler, even chilly conditions closer to New Year’s. Confidence is a bit lower that far out, but it is something worth watching as we head toward the end of the year.