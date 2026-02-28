Houston weather: Pleasantly warm ahead of rodeo

The Brief Spring-like warmth this weekend Patchy fog Saturday/Sunday morning Nice kickoff to Rodeo season



We're having a pleasantly warm weekend before the Houston rodeo kicks off.

The weekend looks great!

Both Saturday and Sunday will begin with pleasantly cool temps in the upper 50s along areas of dense fog, especially south of Houston and closer to the coast.

Afternoons look mostly sunny and spring-like with highs in the low 80s.

Nice for the start of the rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off this Monday under fantastic weather conditions. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s.

Rain could return later this week

Looking further ahead into the upcoming week, scattered showers could return by mid-week, and some thunderstorms could returns late next week.

The highest chances for severe weather appear to be headed for North Texas, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.