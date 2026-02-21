Houston weather: Slight rain chances coming with Saturday cold front

The Brief Foggy Morning, Breezy Saturday Afternoon Chilly Mornings Return Briefly Nice Weather For Trail Rides and BBQ Cookoff



Expect scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms — but no severe weather — as a cold front pushes toward the region.

Dense AM fog before front arrives

This morning's Dense Fog Advisory has expired, but it may still be foggy in your area for a bit.

Warm weather continues ahead of a cold front. Highs will likely reach the upper-70s with winds shifting out of the north.

Breezes pick up this afternoon, gusts could reach 25 mph.

We are also tracking a chance for light passing showers with high humidity.

Cooler, drier air moves into SE Texas

A cold front moves through the region on Saturday.

Expect scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms as the boundary pushes toward the coast. The good news is that severe storms are not expected and much of the rain will be on the lighter side and spotty.

Behind this front, we can expect three chilly mornings Sunday through Tuesday before a warming trend returns later next week. Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s Sunday morning followed by a drop to the low 40s Monday and Tuesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be near average, starting off in the mid-60s then climbing to around 70 Tuesday.

Nice weather for trail rides

Trail Rides begin this weekend and the weather is going to cooperate.

Riders can expect cooler mornings through Tuesday with comfortable afternoons.

Chilly air won't last long because we are back to around 80 on Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances look very low this week.

