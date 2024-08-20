Houston weather today: Extreme heat alert issued
Houston - The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Texas, effective from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. This follows a Heat Advisory that remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
What to Expect
- Heat Index Values: Dangerous heat index values are expected to reach up to 115 degrees during the warning period.
- Duration: The warning is in place from 10 AM today through 10 PM Wednesday, with the most intense heat occurring during the daytime hours.
- Affected Areas: The warning covers a wide region, including cities such as Houston, College Station, Galveston, and surrounding areas.
Impacts and Precautions
The extreme heat and high humidity significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Even though nighttime temperatures will drop slightly, they will not provide much relief, maintaining the heat's impact.
Precautionary Measures:
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.
- Stay Indoors: If possible, remain in air-conditioned environments.
- Avoid Direct Sun: Limit time outdoors, especially during peak heat hours.
- Check on Others: Keep an eye on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and young children.
- Do Not Leave Children or Pets in Cars: Vehicles can reach deadly temperatures in minutes.
Outdoor Activity Guidance:
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) advises scheduling regular rest breaks if working outdoors. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Emergency Warning:
Heat stroke is a severe emergency. If you or someone else is overcome by heat, move to a cool, shaded area immediately and call 911.