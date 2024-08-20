Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Washington County, Fort Bend County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Brazoria County, Southern Liberty County, Montgomery County, Colorado County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Wharton County, Waller County, Grimes County
4
Heat Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Polk County, Houston County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Inland Jackson County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Brazoria County, Washington County, Galveston Island, Fort Bend County, Chambers County, Inland Galveston County, Waller County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Harris County, Wharton County, Brazos County, Grimes County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 7:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Houston weather today: Extreme heat alert issued

Published  August 20, 2024 8:14am CDT
Weather
Houston - The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Texas, effective from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. This follows a Heat Advisory that remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

What to Expect

  • Heat Index Values: Dangerous heat index values are expected to reach up to 115 degrees during the warning period.
  • Duration: The warning is in place from 10 AM today through 10 PM Wednesday, with the most intense heat occurring during the daytime hours.
  • Affected Areas: The warning covers a wide region, including cities such as Houston, College Station, Galveston, and surrounding areas.

Impacts and Precautions

The extreme heat and high humidity significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Even though nighttime temperatures will drop slightly, they will not provide much relief, maintaining the heat's impact.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.
  • Stay Indoors: If possible, remain in air-conditioned environments.
  • Avoid Direct Sun: Limit time outdoors, especially during peak heat hours.
  • Check on Others: Keep an eye on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and young children.
  • Do Not Leave Children or Pets in Cars: Vehicles can reach deadly temperatures in minutes.

Outdoor Activity Guidance:

 The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) advises scheduling regular rest breaks if working outdoors. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Emergency Warning:

Heat stroke is a severe emergency. If you or someone else is overcome by heat, move to a cool, shaded area immediately and call 911.