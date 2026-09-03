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Houston weather: Scattered storm chances Thursday, flood watches and warnings remain

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 3, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
Houston weather: Storm threat continues on Thursday
Houston weather: Storm threat continues on Thursday

Houston weather: Storm threat continues on Thursday

Several places northeast of Houston faced heavy rain from Edouard, but things have slightly calmed down. However, the remnants of Edouard are still lingering in the area, so we're still keeping an eye on the storm threat.

The Brief

    • Flood Watch continues for several counties
    • Scattered heavy downpours today and tomorrow
    • Afternoon storms possible through Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON - The remnants of Edouard are still lingering and continuing to cause heavy rainfall throughout the area.

Flood risk continues

The Flood Watch remains in effect for Montgomery, Liberty, Polk, and surrounding areas through 1 p.m. Friday. The highest risk for serious flooding is across the Piney Woods and northeast of Houston.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Houston, Trinity, Liberty, Polk, and San Jacinto counties.

Downpours today and tomorrow

Scattered showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. A few could produce brief, heavy rainfall and localized street flooding even in areas not under a flood watch. 

Holiday weekend outlook

Afternoon storms remain possible through Labor Day weekend, but coverage should be more scattered. Expect very warm, humid temperatures in the low to mid 90s with mainly late afternoon rain.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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