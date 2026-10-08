Houston weather: Watching Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf, sunny skies locally

The Brief Beautiful weather continues locally Isaias becomes the first hurricane of the season Hurricane targets Florida and Alabama with no direct impacts on Texas



While things look to be not so great in the Gulf with the formation of Hurricane Isaias, things are pretty pleasant in the Houston-area.

Sunny and pleasant

Beautiful weather continues across the Houston area with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and warm afternoons. Morning temperatures will be comfortable with a taste of fall, but highs will reach the low 90s through the weekend. A few coastal showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but sunshine is the main story.

First hurricane of the season

Hurricane Isaias has become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season. The Category 1 storm had winds of about 75 mph early Thursday and is expected to strengthen further as it moves across the Gulf. The exact peak intensity remains uncertain, but unfortunately, Isaias could be a strong hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Florida and Alabama targeted

Isaias is expected to turn northeast and make landfall late Friday or early Saturday along the coast of Alabama or the Florida Panhandle. The greatest threats will be storm surge, heavy rain and hurricane-force winds closer to the coast, then possible flooding for inland Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Flooding will also be possible as far north at Tennessee and as far east as the Carolinas. The storm will stay well east of Texas, with no direct impacts in Houston. Be aware that large waves will approach our beaches, so rip currents are a threat this weekend for beachgoers.