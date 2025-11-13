Houston weather: Warm pattern continues Thursday, rain chances next week

The Brief Warm pattern continues Patchy morning fog each day Limited rain chances until next week



Today will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s

Warm into the weekend and beyond

The warm trend is expected to hold through the weekend and early next week thanks to a steady onshore breeze and a jet stream pattern that will keep cold air in the Northeastern US for now. Daily record highs are in jeopardy Sunday through Wednesday with records in the mid 80s and forecast highs also in the mid 80s.

Patchy morning fog possible

Overnight and into early mornings, particularly in low-lying and inland areas, there’s a chance for patchy fog formation as light winds and humid late-night air settles in. Once the sun is up, the fog will clear and each of the next several days will be very similar with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Drought worsens, but could get stormy in a week

The forecast shows little to no rain through the next several days, which means our drought will likely shift from moderate to severe for a larger portion of SE Texas. Other than a stray shower, rain chances are low until the late part of next week. Our longer-term forecast models are showing potential for a couple of strong storm systems between November 20th and 30th, so it could get rocky then. It's still far too early to be confident on the timing, but just be aware that there may be storms for Thanksgiving week.