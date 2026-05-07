Houston weather: Comfortable, cooler Thursday with light rain chances

The Brief Cooler and more comfortable today Storm chances Friday into Saturday. Warmer, rain-free Mother’s Day



It's going to be a slightly milder Thursday compared to yesterday with highs in the 70s. Expect a cloudy day with some dry breezes from the northeast.

Cooler, comfortable today

Houston gets a break from the humidity with a refreshing air mass in place. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80, along with lower humidity making it feel much more pleasant than recent days.

Wet pattern returns Friday - Saturday

Moisture surges back in heading into the weekend, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday through Saturday. Coverage won’t be constant, but some storms could produce brief heavy downpours and lightning.

Warmer, rain-free Mother's Day

Conditions improve on Sunday with a return to warmer, more typical May weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Most areas stay rain-free, making for great outdoor plans.