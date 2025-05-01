Houston weather: Scattered rain Thursday afternoon; Storm Alert Day on Friday

The Brief Pop-up Storms Possible Late Today Fox 26 Storm Alert Day Friday Heavy Rain Potential, then Improving this Weekend



Download FOX Local to stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live.

Storm threat increasing

Overnight thunderstorms brought heavy rain and a severe weather threat to our northern counties, but the line fizzled before affecting the Houston area.

However, the leftover moisture and a very warm afternoon could lead to more widely scattered storms to form late this afternoon. A couple of them could be strong, too.

The real action could arrive by tomorrow afternoon and evening with a line of slow-moving heavy storms possible. Tomorrow is a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day to give you a heads-up that impactful weather is on the way.

Calmer weather follows a weak cold front

Our skies should gradually clear on Saturday as drier air moves in from the north.

By Sunday and Monday mornings, lows are expected to drop into the low 60s, so that will be refreshing.

Storms return next week

A rather intense jet stream disturbance will move over Texas around Tuesday through Thursday of next week, so storms look likely again. It's too early to talk about locations of rain amounts, but just keep in mind that other than Sunday and Monday, the weather will stay "unsettled".