Houston weather: Warmer temps Thursday, highs in the 80s

The Brief Mostly sunny and warmer today Spring begins Friday morning Record heat likely this weekend



Things are continuing to slowly warm up in Southeast Texas with more sunny days. Highs will reach into the low 80s.

Warming trend underway

Southeast Texas continues to warm up today with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. After the recent cool stretch, it’s starting to feel much more like springtime with comfortable weather this afternoon and no rain expected.

Spring arrives Friday morning

The spring equinox occurs Friday morning at 9:46am, officially marking the start of the new season. Right on schedule, a heat wave will begin with another sunny, warm day and a continued trend toward milder mornings and hotter afternoons heading into the weekend and beyond.

Record heat possible this weekend

Temperatures will surge to levels more typical of May this weekend. Forecast highs are expected to approach, and possibly break, daily high temperature records. Houston’s records for this time of year are in the upper 80s to near 90°, and forecast highs are right in that range. It's quite a change from the freezing temps we had just a few days ago.