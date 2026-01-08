Houston weather: Warm and humid Thursday, isolated showers possible

The Brief Unseasonable warmth continues with muggy breezes Showers and storms likely Friday as a strong front moves through Much colder air follows for the weekend and into early next week



Houston remains in a very warm pattern for early January with temps that feel more like April.

Very warm, breezy Thursday

Southernly winds push afternoon temperatures well into the upper 70s - today's record high is just 79, so very "breakable". We'll remain mostly cloudy and humid with a few quick drizzles or light showers possible.

Friday storm threat

A stronger weather system arrives Friday and Friday night, bringing the best chance for showers and thunderstorms so far this year. Some storms could be briefly heavy, and gusty winds are possible as the cold front moves through, with an isolated strong storm possible ahead of the front midday and afternoon Friday. This marks a clear pattern shift heading into the weekend.

Turning colder this weekend

Behind the front, temperatures will fall sharply. Highs this weekend drop back into the 50s and low 60s, with noticeably colder mornings and a return to a more wintry January feel.

The cooler air will linger into early next week, ending the extended stretch of unseasonable warmth. We aren't expecting freezing weather, but we are looking for at or slightly below average temperatures both overnight and during the day. Bundle up for the marathon on Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 40s.