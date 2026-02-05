Houston weather: Sunny, but cool Thursday; warm pattern kicks in Friday

The Brief Sunny and seasonably cool today Spring-like with cool nights, warm afternoons Beautiful weekend, rain chances return early next week



Heading out Thursday, it'll be chilly and cool, but we'll get some sunshine in the afternoon as temps reach the mid-60s in the afternoon. This weekend highs will climb to the upper-70s.

Sunshine today

Today will be sunny and seasonably cool across Southeast Texas. Afternoon highs top out near the mid 60s with light northwest winds, making for a calm and comfortable February day. Temps are right on target for this time of the year.

Warming trend kicking in

Temperatures warm quickly heading into Friday and the weekend.

Nights remain cool, generally in the upper 40s to low 50s, while daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 70s by Friday through Sunday!

Looking ahead

The weekend stays dry and warm with plenty of sunshine and spring-like afternoons. Clouds gradually increase early next week, with rain chances returning by Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered storms are possible by then, but the confidence is low, so we'll watch it.