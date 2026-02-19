Houston weather: Mild Thursday with possible isolated showers

The Brief Breezy and mild today with isolated showers Warmth continues Friday with scattered rain Saturday cold front brings a brief chill follows



It feels like April this Thursday morning thanks to the increased humidity and there is a chance of some isolated midday showers.

Breezy and mild today

We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for today with unseasonably mild temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, supported by a steady breeze from the Gulf. Expect a few drizzles or isolated showers to pop up from late morning through early afternoon, but nothing major.

Warm Friday with scattered showers

The spring-like warmth remains the main story through the end of the work week. Afternoon highs will again climb into the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. As humidity levels continue to nudge up, expect scattered showers to become more common throughout the day Friday ahead of our next weather system.

Weekend front brings rain and cooler air

A cold front moves through the area on Saturday, bringing a brief round of rain and perhaps an isolated storm along the front itself. Behind the boundary, a change arrives Saturday night as temperatures begin to tumble.

Sunday will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s, followed by three chilly mornings Sunday through Tuesday before a warming trend returns.