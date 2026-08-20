Houston weather: Heat advisory in effect Thursday, heat index in 100s

The Brief Heat Advisory in effect today and Friday Hot weekend with a few storms possible The tropics remain unusually quiet



Starting off with a muggy Thursday morning, before things really heat up in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for today and Friday as heat index values will be in the 100s.

Heat advisory returns

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Houston area today until 7 p.m. on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, with heat index values around 106 to 110 degrees.

Hot weekend, with little rain

The heat wave continues into the weekend, with highs around 100 degrees or hotter. Most areas stay dry, but a few isolated sea breeze showers or storms could develop Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics stay quiet

The Atlantic remains unusually quiet for late August, with no organized tropical threat to Texas right now. We will continue watching the tropical wave train as activity typically increases heading toward the peak of hurricane season.