Houston weather: Thursday to be warm and breezy; weekend rain chances

The Brief Warm & Breezy Through Friday Increasing Rain Chances Saturday, Highest Saturday Night Cooler Weather Follows With Lingering Rain Chances



Thursday is going to be warm with pleasant breezes. There will be an increased chance of rain over the weekend.

Warm and breezy through Friday

Warm, humid, and breezy conditions continue across Southeast Texas through Friday. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas stay dry, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Weekend rain, especially Saturday night

Rain chances increase Saturday as a system approaches, but much of the day looks scattered. The better chance for more widespread showers and storms arrives Saturday evening into Saturday night, with periods of heavy rain possible.

Cooler weather, lingering rain chances

Behind the system, cooler air moves in with highs returning to the 70s and mornings in the 50s. A few lingering showers may continue into Sunday and early next week. Storms could return by Tuesday and Wednesday.