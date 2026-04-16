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Houston weather: Thursday to be warm and breezy; weekend rain chances

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Published  April 16, 2026 7:43am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Mild, comfortable Thursday with low rain chances

Houston weather: Mild, comfortable Thursday with low rain chances

It's forecast to be a warm and breezy Thursday with highs in the 80s. Rain chances for today are low, but weekend rain chances increase.

The Brief

    • Warm & Breezy Through Friday
    • Increasing Rain Chances Saturday, Highest Saturday Night
    • Cooler Weather Follows With Lingering Rain Chances

HOUSTON - Thursday is going to be warm with pleasant breezes. There will be an increased chance of rain over the weekend.

Warm and breezy through Friday

Warm, humid, and breezy conditions continue across Southeast Texas through Friday. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas stay dry, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Weekend rain, especially Saturday night

Rain chances increase Saturday as a system approaches, but much of the day looks scattered. The better chance for more widespread showers and storms arrives Saturday evening into Saturday night, with periods of heavy rain possible.

Cooler weather, lingering rain chances

Behind the system, cooler air moves in with highs returning to the 70s and mornings in the 50s. A few lingering showers may continue into Sunday and early next week. Storms could return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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