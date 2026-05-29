Houston man trapped inside garbage truck rescued by firefighters

The Brief Houston firefighters rescued a conscious and alert man who became trapped inside a garbage truck on Westheimer Road early Friday morning. The truck driver was emptying a recycling dumpster when she heard the man screaming from inside the vehicle that he had injured his legs. Emergency crews utilized an aerial ladder and a Stokes basket to lift the man out of the truck's cargo area before transporting him to a local hospital.



Houston firefighters rescued a man who became trapped inside a garbage truck after being dumped inside on Friday morning in southwest Houston.

Dumpster rescue

What we know:

According to Captain Bryan Zaharis, a garbage truck driver was in the middle of emptying a recycling dumpster on Westheimer Road.

Right before she was going to crush the load to make room for the next one, she heard a man screaming from inside the vehicle, officials said. The man stated he had injured his legs and the driver called 911.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Cpt. Bryan Zaharis reported that firefighters used an aerial ladder and a Stokes basket to lift the man from inside the garbage truck.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the man was inside the dumpster before it was emptied.