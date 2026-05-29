Houston man trapped inside garbage truck rescued by firefighters
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters rescued a man who became trapped inside a garbage truck after being dumped inside on Friday morning in southwest Houston.
Dumpster rescue
What we know:
According to Captain Bryan Zaharis, a garbage truck driver was in the middle of emptying a recycling dumpster on Westheimer Road.
Right before she was going to crush the load to make room for the next one, she heard a man screaming from inside the vehicle, officials said. The man stated he had injured his legs and the driver called 911.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
Cpt. Bryan Zaharis reported that firefighters used an aerial ladder and a Stokes basket to lift the man from inside the garbage truck.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why the man was inside the dumpster before it was emptied.
The Source: Information for this story was provided directly by Houston Fire Department Captain Bryan Zaharis.