Houston weather: Temps near record highs this weekend

The Brief Steamy Mornings and Near Record Highs Breezy & Hot Pattern for the Weekend Daily Storms for North and Central TX Not Quite As Hot Next Week



It will be a warm weekend, with a chance that some of us could see storms.

Hot, humid, breezy pattern continues

Houston was one degree shy of tying a record yesterday, peaking at 93 degrees.

More records are possible this weekend through early next week.

"Feels Like" temps soared to the triple digits with higher humidity.

Humidity will remain summer-like and rain chances are low for the immediate Houston area.

Heat index values each day through the weekend and early next week will linger near 100 in the afternoons.

Strong storms could brush by

With our "heat dome" moving to the east over the northern Gulf Coast, it opens up the potential for severe storms from Austin to Dallas to Texarkana.

This weekend, there is a slight chance for storms to affect areas like Huntsville, Livingston, College Station and maybe even Conroe during the late evening.

It doesn't look like a high chance, but just be aware. Otherwise, the focus remains on the hazardous heat.

7-Day Forecast: Slight relief next week

It will still be very warm next week with temperatures remaining above average, but at least we are not expected to reach record high temperatures.

Look for highs in the middle 90s early next week and low 90s by the middle to late part of the week.

Rain chances through next week remain on the low side at only about 10 to 20 percent.

