Houston weather: Sunny Tuesday expected, watching Invest 92L in the Gulf

The Brief Nice looking weather pattern Sunshine and near 90 through Friday Tropical system likely in Gulf with 48 hours



We're looking at a sunny Tuesday ahead along with more sunny afternoons as a pleasant weather pattern holds for the next several days.

Looking great for now

The pleasant, sunny weather pattern continues with a series of comfortable mornings and hot, sunny afternoons. Drier air keeps humidity in check, with morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs near 90.

Gulf low likely to develop

We are monitoring the Gulf where "Invest 92L" now has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next 48 hours. The system should drift east then turn north, making it more of a concern for the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida than Texas.

Stay tuned for updates as the system could become Tropical Storm Isaias.

Only slight impacts on Texas

Steering currents are not pointed in our direction and the consensus of computer models shows the future tropical system moving far enough from Texas that impacts will likely be limited. There is a chance for larger waves, possible rip currents and possible coastal showers late Friday and into Saturday.