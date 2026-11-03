Houston weather: Sunny, pleasant day on the way for Wednesday

The Brief Election Day rain ends, much drier Tuesday night Cooler, drier air for Wednesday Thursday night/Friday morning rain, then a beautiful weekend



ELECTION NIGHT WEATHER

Rain has ended tonight as cooler, drier air settles in behind the front. Some places picked up 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain, including Baytown, Liberty and Jersey Village. A nice breeze out of the Northwest will usher in cooler, drier air overnight as temperatures dip to the 50s by Wednesday morning.

BEAUTIFUL FALL WEATHER EXPECTED WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. After starting off in the 50s, we'll climb to the 70s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The air will also be much drier with very low humidity. Get outside and enjoy!

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RAIN CHANCE THEN CLEARING SKIES

A system increases moisture briefly Thursday night and Friday morning bringing rain, especially near the coast. Following that brief dreary weather, look for a mostly sunny, pleasant and overall beautiful weekend. A few showers could pop-up over the weekend. But most of it should be dry.