Houston weather: Warm Sunday with light winds, rain chances later in the week

The Brief Warmer today after a brisk start Gradually more humid through the week Much needed rain by Thursday



It'll be a pleasant Sunday with temperature highs in the 80s accompanied by light winds. We'll most likely see some storm chances later this week.

Cool start, warm finish

After a brisk start this morning, temperatures rebound quickly with sunshine through the day and highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect a comfortable afternoon with light winds and no rain concerns as conditions warm up nicely.

Humidity slowly returns

Each day this week will feel a bit more humid as Gulf moisture builds back in. Mornings stay mild, afternoons warm, and clouds gradually increase along with isolated showers through Wednesday.

Rain chances build mid to late week

A more active pattern develops by mid to late week with a higher likelihood of showers and thunderstorms arriving Thursday. This could bring some much-needed rainfall to the area, with occasional downpours possible as the pattern turns more unsettled through Easter Sunday.