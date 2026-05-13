Plane goes off runway at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport
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CONROE, Texas - No injuries were reported after a small plane went off the runway at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport on Wednesday.
What we know:
According to the airport, a Vans Aircraft RV-4 went off the runway while the plane was departing.
There were two people on board, but no injuries.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what caused the plane to go off the runway.
No one involved was identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport.