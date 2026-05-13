Expand / Collapse search

Plane goes off runway at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport

By
Published  May 13, 2026 2:26pm CDT
Conroe
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Brief

    • A small plane went off the runway at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport.
    • The Vans Aircraft RV-4 was departing at the time.
    • Two people were on the plane, but no one was injured.

CONROE, Texas - No injuries were reported after a small plane went off the runway at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the airport, a Vans Aircraft RV-4 went off the runway while the plane was departing.

There were two people on board, but no injuries.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the plane to go off the runway.

No one involved was identified.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport.

ConroeNews