Houston weather: Strong storms for Saturday night; rain continues Sunday

FOX26 Storm Alert Saturday Night Sunday Showers Morning & Afternoon Staying Unsettled Until A Cold Front Arrives Middle Of Next Week



A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect as a stalled front brings rounds of heavy rain and possible severe weather Saturday night.

Saturday night could be stormy

The stronger storms will be in our southwest counties and that is where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11:00pm.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of Harris and Montgomery County until 9:15 p.m. Harris County authorities say they're getting reports of flooded roadways in the following areas:

Bush Airport (IAH) is under a ground stop until at least 8 p.m. Flights leaving the airport are delayed by close to two hours on average.

If you're heading to the Rodeo, prepare for a few showers and downpours through Sunday afternoon.

Cold front next week

Unsettled weather lingers through early next week.

A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday night/ Wednesday with possible strong storms. This will usher in a cooler, drier air mass for the second half of the week, with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s.