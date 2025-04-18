Houston weather: Stormy Easter weekend possible across most of Texas

The Brief Windy, Muggy Through Easter Weekend A Few Showers Saturday, Heavier Rain Stays North/West Easter Showers and Isolated Storms A Few Strong Storms, Especially North



WARMER AND MORE HUMID

It's going to be windy and increasingly muggy tonight and Saturday as tough thunderstorms soak central and north Texas. Other than a few fast-moving showers on Saturday, the action will mostly stay to our west. So if you have travel plans to Austin, Waco, DFW or the Hill Country, just be aware that severe storms and heavy rain are a concern there.

EASTER RAINY AT TIMES

The central Texas storm system should weaken as it heads in our direction, but should still contribute to scattered showers that could put a damper on Easter morning. It won't rain everywhere, but scattered showers will probably move some Easter plans inside for a while. Later in the day, the chance for storms will increase, especially to the north of Houston, and a couple of strong ones are possible.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

Beginning Monday, expect a mostly cloudy and humid pattern with a daily chance for showers or scattered storms through at least Thursday.