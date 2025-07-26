Houston weather: Storm chances through the weekend

The Brief Scattered Storms Continue Saturday Heavy Downpours Expected Areawide Sunny, Hot & Mostly Dry Pattern Returns Next Week



On and off showers this weekend with the potential for a few storms.

Tropical moisture brings scattered storms

The broad area of low pressure we've have been watching in the Gulf all week has moved inland.

Tropical moisture still remains in the Gulf, aiding in off and on rounds of rain with 1-2" in a few spots.

Localized street flooding is possible over the next 36 hours.

Keep an umbrella handy for your outdoor activities.

Highs near 100 against next week

The wet pattern gives way to drying conditions by Monday as high pressure rebuilds.

Sun returns & rain chances taper off. Then the stage is set for a significant heat rise.

Highs climb into the upper 90s, with humidity bringing the heat index up to 105.

Tropics are quiet

Since the area of low pressure in the Gulf has moved inland, there is nothing at the moment of the National Hurricane Center is watching.

Even though things are quiet, it is always a good time to stock your hurricane preparedness kit.