Houston weather: Spotty, strong storms today, Saturday

The Brief Spotty, strong storms today and tomorrow Hot Mother’s Day with a few showers Sunny pattern settles in next week



Houston remains in an active pattern with scattered thunderstorms developing at times today and again tomorrow.

While coverage stays spotty, a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Turning hot with limited rain chances Sunday

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Temperatures climb for Mother’s Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a small chance for a passing shower or storm, mainly later in the day.

Drier, brighter days ahead

Next week brings a shift toward a more stable setup with plenty of sunshine and fewer rain chances. Expect a stretch of warm, mostly rain-free weather with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.