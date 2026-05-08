Houston weather: Spotty, strong storms today, Saturday
HOUSTON - Houston remains in an active pattern with scattered thunderstorms developing at times today and again tomorrow.
While coverage stays spotty, a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.
Turning hot with limited rain chances Sunday
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Temperatures climb for Mother’s Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a small chance for a passing shower or storm, mainly later in the day.
Drier, brighter days ahead
Next week brings a shift toward a more stable setup with plenty of sunshine and fewer rain chances. Expect a stretch of warm, mostly rain-free weather with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.