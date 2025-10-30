Houston weather: Spine-chillingly(?) cold for Halloween

The Brief Cool & Quiet Fall Weather For Halloween Showers on Saturday Before Cooler Air Returns Hurricane Melissa Racing Towards North Atlantic



The pleasant pattern holds through most of the weekend, but a brief disturbance may bring the possibility of rain to the Houston area on Saturday.

Fall chill holds for Halloween

Houston will continue to enjoy fantastic fall weather with another chilly night in the 40s.

This beautiful weather continues into Halloween, which will be clear, mild, and dry with highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treaters can expect ideal conditions with light winds and temperatures in the 60s during prime candy collecting hours, dropping into the 50s overnight.

Brief shot of rain Saturday

There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers on Saturday, mainly driven by an approaching front. Severe storms are not expected with this front.

This front will then clear the area, setting up another round of cooler, drier air for Sunday with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Melissa moves toward Bermuda

Hurricane Melissa, after causing widespread catastrophic damage in Jamaica and Cuba, is now a Category 2 hurricane moving away from the Bahamas and racing toward the North Atlantic.

The storm is forecast to pass just to the west of Bermuda later today and tonight.

Melissa poses no threat to the US mainland and will become "post-tropical" over the weekend as it moves over cooler waters.

