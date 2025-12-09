Houston weather: Slow warming trend begins
HOUSTON - After a cold morning with lows in the 30s, today will be dry and sunny with mild daytime temperatures in the 60s
We're at the beginning of a warming trend that will bring afternoon temperatures into the low 70s beginning tomorrow through Saturday.
Skies stay clear to partly sunny with no rain expected through midweek.
Next chance for showers
Late in the week, possibly as early as Friday, but more likely on Saturday, there’s a rising chance for showers.
Models show stray showers or drizzle is possible, but no widespread significant rain is expected.
Friday and the weekend are also looking mostly cloudy and a bit more humid, but nothing too terrible.
Cool with occasional showers next week
Next week, we'll mostly have cool weather, but by December standards, it will be near or slightly above average with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and low 70s.
