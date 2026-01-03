Houston weather: Slightly cooler for Sunday

The Brief Chilly Sunday morning Dry weather, lots of sunshine Warmer temperatures return this week



High pressure remains in control through the weekend, keeping rain away and skies mostly sunny.

Brief cooldown, still very nice

The weekend started with a modest step-down in temperatures compared to Friday’s record-smashing highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday features mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and an even cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clear skies and light winds should allow low to drop into the 40s on Sunday morning, but nothing unusual for January.

Wolf supermoon tonight

Mostly clear skies across southeast Texas this evening should allow for great viewing of the year's first supermoon.

A supermoon appears larger and brighter than normal because the moon's orbit is closer to Earth than usual.

The first full moon of the year, also known as the wolf moon, peaked at 4:03am on Saturday morning. There will be two more supermoons in 2026, but they won't appear until November and December.

Overall quiet, dry short-term

High pressure remains in control through the weekend, keeping rain away and skies mostly sunny.

Look for very light breezes on Sunday with low humidity and plenty of sun for Texans tailgating.

Spring-like weather returns next week

By Monday and especially Tuesday through midweek, southerly flow strengthens again, pushing temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s by midweek. This will once again bring the chance for record highs in Houston and could add to the 10 days over the last month with highs of 80 degrees or higher.

Nights stay mild, and the extended outlook remains dry until Thursday and Friday as a front moves in and brings cooler air for the Houston Marathon weekend.