Houston weather: Slight weekend cooldown

Houston continues the unusual pattern of warm afternoons that began in mid-December, with southwest winds pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

Record highs on Friday

Many recording sites around southeast Texas broke all-time high temperatures for this date, including the official site for the City of Houston, which was 81 degrees set back in 1965.

This is a continuation of the expected La Niña winter pattern with an overall dry and slightly warmer trend to our overall conditions.

Slightly cooler this weekend

A weak cold front over the weekend will trim the unusually high readings a bit, bringing afternoon highs back into the 70s.

Morning lows will be cooler, especially early on Sunday, but overall conditions remain dry and comfortable. Sunshine will dominate most of both Saturday and Sunday, offering good weather for outdoor plans despite the slight relative cooldown.

Back to near-record highs next week

Looking ahead into next week, the pattern stays mild and pleasant with daytime temperatures generally in the upper 70s and low 80s with slim rain chances until later in the week.

Nights will stay mild as well, especially mid-week with lows in the 60s along with patchy fog.

Keep an eye on weather for late next week as it looks like we could be in for storms in the Thursday through Saturday time frame.