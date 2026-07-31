Houston weather: Slight cooldown potential from spotty weekend showers

The Brief A summer front brings a few weekend storms Still toasty, but slightly lower humidity for some The tropics remain quiet



A weak summer cold front may actually make it into the area Saturday and Sunday, providing us with slight relief from the intense heat.

Storms increase this weekend

A weak summer front will move into Southeast Texas, bringing a better chance for isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will get rain, but a few storms could provide temporary relief from the heat.

The best chance for heavy rain & a few stronger storms will be north of I-10.

Still hot, but slightly more tolerable

A weak summer cold front may actually make it into the area Saturday and Sunday, providing us with slight relief from the intense heat.

High temperatures will still climb to the middle to upper 90s, with some spots briefly hitting 100. But the humidity should get lower as we progress through the weekend.

Dew points could fall into the 50s for some spots north of Houston, which will provide a nice, refreshing feel compared to the typical sticky, steamy air of the summer.

7-Day forecast

No tropical trouble

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with no immediate tropical threats to Houston or the Gulf Coast.

Historically, the month of August usually results in an increase in tropical activity in the atlantic, so keep checking back.