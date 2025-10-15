Houston weather: Slight chances for drought relief

The Brief Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Again Thursday Fire Danger and Intensifying Drought Humidity increases slightly tomorrow, showers late this week



Today has been another exceptionally warm and sunny day across the Houston area, continuing a trend of well-above-average October temperatures. Afternoon highs have climbed to around 90°, making it feel more like late summer than mid-fall.

Burn bans in place

The persistent dry pattern and high temperatures have elevated the fire danger, prompting burn bans for many counties. In fact, Waller County has now been added to the extensive burn ban list, although Harris County is officially still not under a burn ban.

MORE: Waller County burn ban in effect: What residents should know

This high-risk scenario means that any sparks or uncontrolled flames could quickly escalate into a serious situation if anyone were to spark a grass or forest fire.

Some changes on the way

A slight shift in the airmass begins tomorrow, bringing in a noticeable bump in moisture from the Gulf. This increase in humidity will precede the long-awaited return of rain chances, which develop late this week.

Expect the chance for scattered showers and storms to rise on Friday and continue into the weekend, providing the best opportunity for rainfall this month.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tropical weather update

Tropical Storm Lorenzo was clinging on for survival in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. But as of the 4 PM advisory, Lorenzo has fallen apart and is no longer a tropical system.

Elsewhere across the Atlantic basin, it is quiet with no development expected over the next few days.

Typically for the Texas Gulf coast, hurricane season ends around the middle of October, which is now. Historically, there haven't been any hurricane landfalls after the middle of October on record for the Texas Gulf coast. But the chance is not zero. So we will keep watching for any signs of development.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.