Houston weather: Red Flag Warning in effect for Thursday, temps in 60s

The Brief Forest Fire and Grass Fire Risk Continues Otherwise, Outstanding Weather Through Saturday Scattered Showers by Sunday and Monday



Breezy and chilly Thursday morning in the Houston-area then a sunny, breezy and cooler in the day. Temperature highs in the upper 60s with low humidity.

Forest Fire North of Houston:

With winds from the north at 15 to 20 miles per hour and humidity values below 20%, a "Red Flag Warning" (also known as fire danger warning) will be in effect areawide today from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.. Please avoid doing anything near dry vegetation that could spark a fire. Humidity will be only slightly higher Friday, but much higher by Saturday.

Gorgeous Weather Up Next:

We were downright chilly this morning with lows in the 40s and we'll have a repeat tonight through Friday morning. Daytime highs will reach around 70 today, the mid 70s tomorrow and the low to mid 80s on Saturday.

Next Chance For Rain:

Our area could use some rain and we have showers on the way. In fact, there may be a few isolated strong storms north of Houston on Sunday into Monday. Elsewhere, most of the area will see scattered light to moderate showers along with higher humidity and cloudy skies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading the FREE FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV.