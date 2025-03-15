Houston weather: Red Flag Warning in effect until Saturday evening

The Brief Skies clear after front arrives late morning Fire Weather Danger Saturday Sunny, Windy This Weekend



What will the weather be like this weekend? Take a look at our forecast.

Severe risk to our east this weekend

A cold front will sweep across southeast Texas early Saturday morning. There is the chance for a few showers/ storms in the north and eastern viewing area. The front bringing a widespread severe threat across the southeastern U.S. A tornado outbreak is expected across areas in Mississippi and Alabama.

Fire Danger this weekend

Houston is under a Red Flag Warning until Saturday evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph with relative humidity values ranging from 20-25%. Avoid open flames or sparks, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly discard cigarettes.

Weekend Outlook

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast appears nice, with highs near 80° and mostly sunny skies. Once the showers and storms move east this morning, most areas should remain dry, making it great for more rodeo time.

Allergy season continues

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next. Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading the FREE FOX LOCAL app on your phone and Smart TV.

