Houston Weather: Rainy Saturday expected, plan accordingly

After three weeks of unseasonably warm weather, a pattern change begins Friday.

Clouds are building in, so today looks overcast which should keep temperatures in the 50s and low 60s all day.

Plan for a wash-out on Saturday with scattered showers inland and a few heavier downpours for coastal counties along with highs near 60. Sunday and Monday look great, but storms return on Tuesday.

Notice our lows and highs remain on the cool side, though not frigid, for the next week.