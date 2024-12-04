It's definitely a good idea to throw an umbrella in your car today because almost everyone will encounter rain from mid-morning through late this afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will range from about 1/4 in" to possibly more than 2" in isolated spots.

Scattered showers could linger through the evening hours before we get a break from the rain for a couple of days.

Thursday looks cool, and Friday could be pretty cold with rain mostly along the coast.

Our next chance for heavy rain is this weekend with several inches of rain possible - right now it looks most likely for Sunday, but keep in touch with us for updates as we get closer.

