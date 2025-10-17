Houston weather: Rain chances Friday, Saturday ahead of cold front

The Brief Elevated rain chances today and tomorrow Muggy air helps fire risk short-term Fire danger intensifies Sunday



A jet stream disturbance, coupled with the persistent onshore flow from the Gulf, will provide enough moisture and instability to generate scattered rain and a few isolated storms today.

While widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, be prepared for some brief downpours. The warm, muggy conditions will remain in place through tonight, with lows only dropping into the mid 70s.

Storms possible Saturday

The main event arrives Saturday, as the rain and storm chances increase ahead of an approaching cold front.

Saturday will be breezy, warm, and humid, with a 50% chance for scattered thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong, especially well north of the Houston area.

Another thing to watch will be the chance that a lightning strike could start a fire in the driest, vulnerable areas.

Featured article

Big changes Sunday

The cold front is expected to sweep through early Sunday morning. Once it clears the area, the afternoon will feature sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, but also a huge drop in humidity. Very dry air along with north breezes on Sunday mean a higher risk for fires across our area and much of Texas.

Finally, Monday morning should be the coolest of next week with upper 50s possible.