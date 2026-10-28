Houston weather: Rain chances creeping in ahead of Halloween night

The Brief A Bit Warmer Thursday, Slight Rain Chance Halloween Rain A Close Call For Trick-or-Treating Election Day Weather Could Turn Messy



Thursday looks a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 80s and only a slight chance of rain.

More showers return by Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Halloween a close call

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Halloween, and it will be a close call as to whether or not they move out of the area just in time for trick-or-treating.

The latest models continue to show rain tapering off into the evening.

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Election Day weather

I'm keeping a close eye on a cold front that could have some impacts on Election Day weather Tuesday. Bad weather could impact turnout.

It looks like a cold front could slide into the Houston area by Tuesday, November 3rd. This would mean a decent chance for showers and a few storms, especially in the morning and possibly lasting through the afternoon.

Right now, it looks like temperatures will be near 80 Tuesday afternoon, but fall into the 50s behind the front Tuesday night. Even cooler air would follow for Wednesday.