3 defendants released on PR bonds after competency rulings now missing, accused of violations

The Brief Clifford Thomas, 38, was released after being found competent within months and has not been seen since, according to authorities. Ashlee Redmon, 29, was released on a PR bond in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case and has been wanted since Aug. 25. Alonzo Walker was placed on probation with mental health and residential treatment requirements, but court records indicate he did not comply.



We've reported on this issue before, which is obviously a public safety concern. Defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial ordered to state mental hospitals, then in only a matter of months, they are declared competent and released from jail on personal recognizance bonds.

What they're saying:

Take 38-year-old Clifford Thomas. He has a lengthy criminal history that includes violent offenses. After he was found competent to stand trial in a matter of months, he was released from jail on a PR bond and hasn't been seen since.

29-year-old Ashlee Redmon was released on a PR bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being found mentally competent. She's been on the run since August 25.

Alonzo Walker was on probation for burglary. He was also declared competent to stand trial in a matter of months.

According to court records, Walker plead guilty to burglary and was given probation. His probation conditions include continuing mental health treatment and living in a residential treatment facility. Court records indicate he did none of that.

"This is a vicious cycle. Nobody wins in this cycle," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "This isn't good for the defendants. Let's be real, if you're declared incompetent, how can you seriously be restored to competency within a matter of months and we don't keep them in custody? We generally release them on a PR bond."

Back in August, FOX 26 reported on seven defendants who took off after they were found competent to stand trial.

The Sheriff's office reached out after that report aired, and now those defendants are back in custody.