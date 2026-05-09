Houston weather: Rain chances before, after Mother's Day

The Brief Warm Mother's Day with Isolated Rain Heavy Storms Possible Sunday Overnight Drier, brighter pattern settles in next week



Mother Nature's making sure the moms of southeast Texas have a lovely Mother's Day.

Unsettled with isolated strong storms

Houston remains in an active pattern with some downpours developing Saturday afternoon and evening.

While coverage stays spotty, a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Turning hot with strong storms late Sunday

Temperatures climb for Mother’s Day with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with low-end rain chances while the sun is up.

Models are now showing a big line of potential strong to severe storms rolling through Sunday night into early Monday morning along and ahead of a cold front. Be alert, especially after sunset on Sunday for some rough weather if you plan to be out.

Drier, brighter days ahead

Next week brings a shift toward a more stable setup with plenty of sunshine and fewer rain chances.

Expect a stretch of warm, mostly rain-free weather with highs eventually climbing to the upper 80s to low 90s.