Houston weather: Quick warm-up Friday before chilly weekend

The Brief Friday brings a brief afternoon warmup. Isolated showers Saturday with cold front. Soaking rain possible next week.



The rollercoaster continues Friday as winds shift back from the south.

Friday temperatures rebound

Look for the morning to start cool, but not as cold as Thursday morning. We will see a quick one-day warmup into the low 70s in the afternoon before our next reinforcing front arrives.

As the front approaches in the early evening, look for clouds to return to the skies.

Isolated showers possible — chilly weekend

As the front moves across Texas on Saturday, we’ve introduced a slight chance for showers. Models are mixed, so confidence is not high, but expect more cloud cover and possible showers on Saturday, especially in the morning.

Behind this system, another surge of cold air arrives, setting us up for a very chilly Sunday morning with lows dipping into the 30s, then staying in the chilly 50s for Texans watch parties.

Monitoring rain chances next week

The dry spell that has gripped much of the region (and has led to a severe drought) may finally see a break by the middle of next week.

Forecast models are pointing toward a more robust weather system arriving between Tuesday and Thursday. This will likely bring our highest chance for widespread rain for the next 7 days.