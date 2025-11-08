Houston weather: Near record highs Saturday, cold to start the work week

The Brief Near Record High Temperatures Saturday High Fire Danger Expected Sunday Coldest Air In Several Months To Start the Work Week



Houston weather will feel like a roller coaster this week with near-record highs on Saturday and cooler, windy weather to end the weekend and start the work week.

Unseasonably Warm Saturday

Afternoon highs could come close to record levels today. The record high is 89 and right now we are forecasting 87.

Winds will increase a bit — coming in from the southwest around 5–15 mph. Saturday morning started off with a dense fog advisory, and although that did expire at 8 a.m., fog and low level clouds continued throughout late morning.

Blustery winds expected Sunday

Following a cold front Saturday night and early Sunday (along with a stray chance for showers), a strong breeze will usher in a sharp drop in temperatures, highs in the low 70s, and humidity values.

Winds will come from the north and could gust to 30 mph.

Due to low humidity, gusty winds and our worsening drought, fire conditions will be critical on Sunday and into Monday, so be very careful not to spark anything outdoors.

Over 130 burn bans are still in place across the state, including many here in the Houston area.

Two cold nights on the way

Starting Sunday night and into Monday, the air turns much cooler.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s with mid-upper 30s north of Houston both Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Feels like temps or wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning, so make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop.

We haven't seen temperatures this low since February!

Frost is a possibility on the ground on those chilly mornings. Continuing the temperature swings, we'll be back in the 80s by mid to late next week.

Tropical update

So far this season, we have had 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days. Hurricane season lasts until November 30.

Any chance for additional tropical activity for the Gulf for the rest of this month is extremely low.

The one area to watch with at least a slight chance for development would be the Western portion of the Caribbean. But even there, chances are very low. Overall activity is winding down as the season gets closer to ending.



7-day forecast