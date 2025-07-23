Houston weather: Near record highs expected on Thursday

The Brief Hot Again Tomorrow with Near Record Highs Showers & Storms Likely Late Week Possible Weak Gulf Low



Look for another hot day throughout the Houston area for your Thursday.

Houston weather: More heat with near record temperatures expected on Thursday

HOT & RAIN-FREE THROUGH TOMORROW

We’ll face hot conditions for another day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. Expect mostly sunny skies with minimal rain chances, so stay hydrated and be careful not to overdo it outside.

STORMS ARRIVE LATE THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Thursday along the coast. That rain will spread farther inland on Friday, making it into the Houston area. Heavy rainfall is possible in spots from then through Saturday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

POSSIBLE WEAK GULF LOW

The National Hurricane Center now has a minimal 10% chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf by Friday, but keep in mind that even weak, disorganized systems can bring heavy downpours, so check back daily for updates on this plume of moisture.