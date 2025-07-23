Houston weather: Near record highs expected on Thursday
HOUSTON - Look for another hot day throughout the Houston area for your Thursday.
Houston weather: More heat with near record temperatures expected on Thursday
HOT & RAIN-FREE THROUGH TOMORROW
We’ll face hot conditions for another day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. Expect mostly sunny skies with minimal rain chances, so stay hydrated and be careful not to overdo it outside.
STORMS ARRIVE LATE THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Thursday along the coast. That rain will spread farther inland on Friday, making it into the Houston area. Heavy rainfall is possible in spots from then through Saturday.
POSSIBLE WEAK GULF LOW
The National Hurricane Center now has a minimal 10% chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf by Friday, but keep in mind that even weak, disorganized systems can bring heavy downpours, so check back daily for updates on this plume of moisture.
The Source: Information above from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.