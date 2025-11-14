Houston weather: Near record high temperatures possible this weekend

The Brief Near record high temperatures possible Drought worsens, relief on the way Rain chances increase next week



Near record high temperatures will be possible this weekend across the Houston area.

WARM INTO THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND

The warm trend is expected to hold through the weekend and early next week thanks to a steady onshore breeze and a jet stream pattern that will keep cold air in the Northeastern US for now. Daily record highs are in jeopardy Sunday through Wednesday with records in the mid 80s and forecast highs also in the mid 80s. We are within about 5 degrees of each daily record high for the next few days. Sunday and Tuesday we could be breaking the record based on what we are forecasting.

DROUGHT WORSENS

Nearly our entire viewing area is in some sort of drought risk. Widespread severe and moderate drought levels persist from Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Chambers, & Galveston Counties among many more. Areas should get some relief in the near future - models suggest about an inch or two of rain to fall across much of the area in the next 7 days.

RAIN IS ON THE WAY

By Tuesday, rain chances increase with daily rain chances lasting Tuesday into at least Friday. Our longer-term forecast models are showing potential for above average precipitation that what we typically see this time of year. The potential for a couple of strong storm systems between November 20th and 30th is also showing up, so it could get rocky then. It's still far too early to be confident on the timing, but just be aware that there may be storms for Thanksgiving week.