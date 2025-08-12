The Brief Muggy and showery first day of school Hit-and-miss storms after school First hurricane brewing in the Atlantic



On this first day of school for thousands of kids, we will be on the lookout for storms to pop up after about 2 p.m. and through about 6 p.m.

Away from rain, expect typical August muggy air with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index above 100.

A few heavy storms

Moisture levels today are slightly higher than normal and would favor some decent downpours after about 2 p.m. today. Lightning is also a concern, especially since kids will be getting off the school bus at that time. It will not be everywhere, of course, but still stay alert and check your FOX 26 Weather App.

Erin set to strengthen this week

The first hurricane of the season is likely to form in the Atlantic Ocean over the next three days or so. Tropical Storm Erin has not become any stronger today, but it will soon. The most likely path will take the storm north of the Caribbean, then turning before the East Coast. However, everyone from Florida to New England should stay alert for changes. The system is very unlikely to affect the Gulf.