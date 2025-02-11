Houston weather: More wet weather expected Wednesday morning

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Day - Watch for flooded roads and a few strong storms Heavy downpours still possible, especially north of I-10 Another round of storms on Wednesday Morning Cooler and drier Thursday and Friday, followed by more storms Saturday



Street Flooding and Strong Storm Threat

While we are not expecting a widespread outbreak of severe storms or flooding, some spots, especially along and north of I-10 could receive 3-4" of rain, so street flooding is possible tonight through early Wednesday. 1-2" of rain should be common with a few streaks of 3-4".

Chilly air on the way

A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon & evening that will sweep the rain and fog away and bring a few chillier days. It won't be frigid and freezing temps aren't likely, but for Thursday and Valentine's Day Friday, expect lows in the 40s with chilly winds. Highs could be stuck in the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday. A few isolated showers are possible as well.

More rain this weekend

A line of storms could kick off the holiday weekend with strong storms & heavy downpours on Saturday. That system should move through fairly quickly and will be followed by more chilly air. Lows could fall into the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday morning and a very light freeze is possible north of Houston on Monday (Presidents Day) morning.

