Houston weather: More storms possible Wednesday night, spotty rain on Thursday

The Brief Isolated to Scattered Downpours The Rest Of Today Spotty Rain Thursday and Friday But Not As Widespread Hotter, Humid & Drier Pattern Follows



Possible storms may continue throughout the rest of the day on Wednesday with spotty rain on Thursday.

EXPECT WET ROADS WITH RAIN WINDING DOWN WEDNESDAY EVENING

A line of strong storms rocketed toward the Houston area early this morning, then stalled making for a very challenging forecast. Widespread rain impacted the majority of Houston and Southeast Texas this morning through early afternoon, with some spots like Fulshear picking up over 4 inches of rain today. Expect showers and storms to become less widespread as we go through the rest of today finally winding down this evening. That's great news for all of the sporting events and concerts going on around town.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

FOLLOW FOR UPDATES ON FOX LOCAL

If and when our weather turns ugly, we'll have extensive coverage on our Fox Local phone and smart TV app.

HOTTER WEATHER BY THE WEEKEND

Thursday and Friday will still bring the chance for afternoon pop-up storms, but also warmer highs in the mid 80s. This weekend, chances for rain are much lower, so expect sunshine and hot temps in the upper 80s.